Peony Fest names Senior King & Queen

VW independent/submitted information

2019 Peony Festival Senior King and Queen Max and Linda Gamble.

photo provided

This year’s Senior King and Queen, who were unanimously chosen by the Peony Festival committee, are Max and Linda Gamble.

The couple’s selection goes right along with the festival’s theme “Blooming with Tradition.”The Gambles enjoy gardening and sharing the abundance that God gives them with others. Max Gamble has been on the Van Wert County Historical Society Board of Trustees, the Council on Aging Building Committee, and currently serves on the Apple Festival Board.

The couple has been married for 55 years, and are the parents of seven children. They attend Trinity Friends Church.

The Gambles are certainly an asset to the Van Wert community.