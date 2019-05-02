Delphos man arraigned on drug charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Delphos man arraigned on several drug-related charges was one of 14 people to appear for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jesse Blackburn, 27, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree; and one count each of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Two other people were also arraigned in Common Pleas Court.

Angelo Furr, 19, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

Sarah Stephenson, 44, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 22.

Two people appeared for change of plea hearings.

Ernest Vasconcellos, 50, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 29.

Jason Parker, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Parker then requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to 24 months in prison, with credit for 138 days already served.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, appeared for a sentencing hearing on a charge of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing was continued until 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Five people appeared in court for bond and probation violation hearings.

Bobby Panning Jr., 22, of Cloverdale, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation since February. A new $10,00 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Destiny Ramos, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from her treatment program. She was then sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 82 days already served.

Zachariah Germann, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation and consuming intoxicants. A $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. May 29 following completion of a presentence investigation.

Alexander Pardo, 25, of Leipsic, denied violating his probation by being terminated from the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Jenifer Lynnsey Jane Davis, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing two drug tests. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/commercial surety and sentencing set for 9 a.m. May 29.

Three people also signed documents waiving their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Tommy Searles, 56, and Carolyn Searles, 59, both of Rockford, signed time waivers and conflict of interest waivers to have the same attorney represent both of them. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, for both people.

Michele Sutton, 39, of Willshire, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare her case. She will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. May 22.