Crestview tops Spencerville

Crestview beat the rain and Spencerville in Northwest Conference softball and baseball action on Thursday. Aleigh Chesbro (above) tossed a one hitter and the Lady Knights won 18-0 in five innings. Chesbro struck out seven and walked one to help Crestview improve to 14-4 (5-1 NWC). Riley Saylor (below) slides in ahead of the throw during Crestview’s 5-2 win over the Bearcats. Saylor scored a pair of runs in the game, and the Knights improved to 7-8 (5-1 NWC). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent