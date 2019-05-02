The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, May. 2, 2019

Crestview tops Spencerville

Crestview beat the rain and Spencerville in Northwest Conference softball and baseball action on Thursday. Aleigh Chesbro (above) tossed a one hitter and the Lady Knights won 18-0 in five innings. Chesbro struck out seven and walked one to help Crestview improve to 14-4 (5-1 NWC). Riley Saylor (below) slides in ahead of the throw during Crestview’s 5-2 win over the Bearcats. Saylor scored a pair of runs in the game, and the Knights improved to 7-8 (5-1 NWC). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

