Langdon, Schimmoeller lead Lancer sweep

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview turned in another strong performance to win Tuesday’s Spencerville Quad.

The Lancers tallied 113 points, enough to beat Spencerville (81), Kalida (34) and Temple Christian (11), and the Lady Lancers finished with 92 team points, while Spencerville finished with 82 and Kalida 67. Temple Christian was shut out.

Brayden Langdon won two events, the 100 meter dash (13.4) and the 200 meter dash (27.7). Madison Langdon won the 1600 meter run (5:55.1), and Sami Sellers finished first in the discus throw (103-04).

The 4×800 meter relay team of Rylee Byrne, Victoria Snyder, Madeline Snyder and Madison Langdon won with a time of 10:57.3, and Brayden Langdon, Madeline Snyder, Byrne and Julia Stetler won the 4×400 meter relay in 4:39.6.

Second place finishers were Alexis Miller (100 meter hurdles, 19.2); Arin Williams (100 meter dash, 13.7); Victoria Snyder (1600 meter run, 6:14.5; 3200 meter run, 13:28.8); Madelyn Dunn (400 meter dash, 1:16.7); Cassidy Sell (300 meter hurdles, 55.5) and Izzy Donnelly (pole vault, 6-00).

Dylan Schimmoeller led the Lancers by winning the 100 meter dash (12.1) and the 200 meter dash (24.1). Alek Bowersock took top honors in the 1600 meter run (4:48.7), Daegan Hatfield finished first in the 400 meter dash (55.5) and Joe Sadowski won the 800 meter run (2:10.3). Brad Korte won the long jump (19-09).

The 4×800 meter relay team of Jacob Keysor, Karter Tow, Devon Bill and Bowersock won with a time of 8:50.07, and 4×100 relay team of Logan Williams, Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody and Korte finished first (45.6). Colton Trentkamp, Hatfield, Bowersock and Williams won the 4×400 (3:43.8).

Runner up finishes were posted by Drew Brenneman (110 meter hurdles, 16.7; 300 meter hurdles, 45.6); Tow (1600 meter run, 4:52.7); Trentkamp (400 meter dash, 56.1); Keysor (800 meter run, 2:11.9) and Williams (long jump, 18-08).

Full results can be found at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/spencerville/043019/2019/2019%20Results.htm.