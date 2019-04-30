Governor launches InnovateOhio platform

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday the launch of the InnovateOhio Platform, which will coordinate data and resources across state government to improve the way Ohio tackles its most challenging problems. It will also streamline technology service across agencies to give Ohio citizens and businesses a better experience when interacting with state government.

To put the platform in motion, Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 2019-15D, which will require all state agencies, boards, and commissions to adopt and use the platform.The InnovateOhio Platform will lead the way for better solutions to the state’s greatest challenges and offer support for the administration’s leading programs, including RecoveryOhio and Children’s Initiatives.

The state has previously executed a piecemeal data strategy with each cabinet agency, board, and commission managing their own data infrastructure in a siloed system. InnovateOhio will manage a state-of-the-art data analytics system, located at the State of Ohio Computer Center (SOCC), which will allow more secure and cost-efficient storage of state data. It will also allow the state easier access to more datapoints to get a more comprehensive view of different issues and better direct resources in problem solving.

The InnovateOhio Platform will also absorb state technology previously known as the Ohio Digital Experience (ODX). With this change, the appearance and manner of online interaction for Ohioans will be the same across government services providing greater ease of use. Ohio.gov websites with higher levels of traffic will receive first priority for implementation of the InnovateOhio Platform.

Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced the change during a meeting of the Governor’s Cabinet earlier Monday. InnovateOhio will be laying out a transition timeline for adoption government-wide in the coming days.