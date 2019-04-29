VW gasoline prices all under state average

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices remain at least a penny under the state average, with the lowest price 13 cents under Ohio’s average price.

The Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center has the lowest price at $2.57 a gallon, with four stations — the two Pak-A-Sak stations on South Shannon and North Washington, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, and the Casey’s General Store station on South Washington — all at $2.59 a gallon.

The remaining four stations are all at $2.69 a gallon. These include the Shell station on South Washington, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street, the One Stop Shop Sunoco station on North Washington, and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main.

Ohio gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.39 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.03/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.16 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon today. The national average is up 18.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a quiet week previously, the national average has resumed its upward climb in the last week with average gas prices rising in nearly all states yet again,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This spring certainly has brought furious price increases at faster paces than we’ve seen in past years.

“Oil posted a loss last week, likely responding in part to President Trump’s tweet aimed at oil producers and again asking OPEC to raise production, but it’s not known if the effect on the market will persist or pass into the sunset,” DeHaan added. “Peak prices are likely starting to enter into view for over the next few weeks for some states — mainly in the West Coast — while the national average will likely peak somewhere between 2-5 weeks from now before falling.

“The homestretch is quickly coming into view,” DeHaan went on to say. “Perhaps the best news for motorists is they may catch a break in June as prices moderate slightly as refiners finish maintenance and boost production.”