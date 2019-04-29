Baseball: Van Wert No. 7, Lancers No. 2

Van Wert independent sports

As expected, Van Wert and Lincolnview are ranked in the season’s initial statewide poll issued by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Van Wert (15-2) is ranked No. 7 in Division II, while fellow Western Buckeye League member Defiance is ranked 22nd. Bowling Green is ranked No. 1, followed by Dayton Chaminade Julienne, Gilmour Academy, Columbus Bishop Watterson, Indian Valley and West Holmes.

In Division IV, Lincolnview (15-2) is ranked No. 2, trailing only Fort Loramie. Lincolnview’s only two losses this season have come to a pair of Division II teams – Van Wert and Shawnee.

Several other area teams are ranked in the poll. In Division III, Coldwater is No. 2 and Tinora is No. 8. In Division IV, St. Henry is ranked No. 6, Kalida is 10th, Minster 12th and Hicksville 26th.

The full poll is listed below, with ranking, first place votes, total points and record as of Monday. Area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

1 – New Albany (8) 221 16-1

2 – Massillon Jackson (8) 220 14-2

3 – Mason (4) 206 16-2

4 – Lakota East (2) 190 14-2

5 – Walsh Jesuit (8) 168 5-1

6 – Archbishop Moeller (4) 14-3

7 – Lancaster (2) 138 14-2

8 – Beavercreek 35 14-1

9 – Olentangy Orange 54 14-4

10 – Wadsworth 48 14-2

11 – Hudson 41 14-2

12 – Kings Mill Kings 32 17-3

13 – Solon 27 13-3

14 – Springboro 19 14-3

15 – St Ignatius 16 11-3

16 – Centerville 15 14-5

17 – Xenia 14 18-3

18 – Badin (Hamilton) 13 12-2

19 – Twinsburg 11 14-1

20 – Glenoak 7 14-4

Other teams receiving votes (points):

Perrysburg (6), Mentor (4), St Francis de Sales (Tol) (3), Butler (3), Grove City (2), Dublin Jerome (2), St John’S Jesuit (2), Elder (2), Gahanna Lincoln (1), Roosevelt (1)

Division II

1 – Bowling Green (9) 212 14-1

2 – Chaminade Julienne (13) 205 13-2

3 – Gilmour Academy (3) 167 15-1

4 – Bishop Watterson (3) 155 13-2

5 – Indian Valley 124 15-1

6 – West Holmes (2) 109 16-1

7 – Van Wert (1) 106 15-2

8 – Chagrin Falls 92 15-3

9 – Keystone 79 15-2

10 – Buckeye (1) 73 17-2

11 – Louisville 67 5-4

12 – Central Catholic 61 10-3

13 – Unioto 55 14-2

14 – Sheridan 43 16-4

T15 – Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 36 14-4

T15 – Jonathan Alder 36 13-3

17 – Firelands 22 9-2

18 – Clearview 21 17-2

19 – Lakewood (Hebron) 14 15-3

20 – Norton 11 13-0

Other teams receiving votes (points):

Canfield (10), Defiance (10), Ross (Hamilton) (9), Summit Country Day (7), Bishop Hartley (6), Hillsboro (6), Highland (5), Franklin (5), Licking Valley (4), 1 (3), Aurora (3), Vermilion (2), Tallmadge (1), Meadowbrook (1)

Division III

1 – Barnesville (13) 209 16-0

2 – Coldwater (3) 151 13-3

3 – Archbold 136 12-2

T4 – Edison (Richmond) (1) 118 14-2

T4 – West Jefferson 118 15-2

6 – East Knox (1) 97 13-1

7 – Liberty-Benton (1) 95 15-2

8 – Tinora 91 12-2

9 – Upper Sandusky 68 14-3

10 – North Union 61 10-1

11 – Waynedale 51 15-4

12 – Wheelersburg 48 13-4

13 – Anna 45 10-2

14 – Westfall 38 12-2

15 – Cincinnati Country Day 36 12-5

16 – Edison (Milan) 23 12-3

17 – South Range 22 11-2

18 – Fairview 21 10-2

19 – Lake 20 17-0

T20 – Champion 17 7-3

T20 – Kirtland 17 9-4

Other teams receiving votes (points):

Grand Valley (13), Waynesville (12), Wickliffe (10), Minford (8), Grandview Heights (5), Canton Central Catholic (4), Adena (3), Columbiana Crestview (2), Lynchburg-Clay (1)

Division IV

1 – Fort Loramie (19) 221 16-0

2 – Lincolnview (2) 193 15-2

3 – Whiteoak (3) 183 17-2

4 – Hillsdale (2) 168 15-2

5 – Hiland (3) 163 13-1

6 – St. Henry (1) 141 12-2

7 – Cuyahoga Heights (1) 83 11-1

8 – Clay (Portsmouth) 81 15-2

9 – Newark Catholic 78 10-4

10 – Kalida 64 10-2

11 – Green (Franklin Furnace) 46 16-1

12 – Minster 36 10-4

13 – Toronto 32 12-5

14 – South Central 31 14-3

15 – New Bremen 25 11-4

16 – Tri-County North 23 11-3

17 – Berne Union 15 13-2

18 – Lehman Catholic 13 13-3

19 – Newton Local 11 13-3

T20 – Mohawk 6 11-3

T20 – Montpelier 6 10-2

Other teams receiving votes (points):

Buckeye Central (5), Fisher Catholic (5), St Paul (3), Catholic Central (Steubenville (2), Patrick Henry (2), St Joseph Cen Cath (Fremont) (2), Hicksville (1), St Joseph Central (Ironton) (1), East Canton (1), Mc Comb (1), Lowellville (1)