ODOT to conduct business workshop

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a workshop to help small and disadvantaged business owners and individuals learn about opportunities with ODOT.

The workshop will be held Friday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the ODOT District 1 headquarters, 1885 N. McCullough St. in Lima.

“This is a chance for women, for small or disadvantaged business owners and for all individuals to learn how to become a partner in business with us and to learn about current employment opportunities with ODOT,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

During the workshop, ODOT officials will share upcoming construction projects which may provide smaller and disadvantaged businesses with opportunity to participate. Vendors and suppliers will learn how to become eligible to work with ODOT. How to apply for employment opportunities will also be shared, particularly the current posting in the apprentice program which offers individuals the opportunity to earn a CDL while working for ODOT.

“The apprentice program is a unique opportunity,” added Hughes. “It offers those with little or no experience in equipment or highway work the chance to learn the field while also earning a CDL.”

The workshop was created to reach a broad audience and purposely centers on these three areas.

“Many times we find that business owners seeking construction opportunities with ODOT are also looking to provide goods and services,” said Lisa Washington, northwest Ohio regional outreach manager. “And often they have a family member or friend looking for a job.”

Preregistration is not necessary to attend, but is encouraged. Individuals may preregister at the following link: https://OpportunitiesWithODOTLima.eventbrite.com