YWCA Geranium Sale deadline coming up

VW independent/submitted information

The annual YWCA Geranium Sale pre-order deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, April 29. All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots, with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available for pre-order.

Colors available for both plants are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, and light salmon, plus a new color this year: tangerine. Baskets are available in every color except white. Pots are $3.50 each and hanging baskets are $20.

Don’t miss this opportunity to beautify the yard and support the YWCA this Mother’s Day.

Geraniums will be available for pick-up Wednesday, May 8, from 1-5 p.m., and Thursday, May 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cash and carry sales begin Wednesday, May 8, at 1 p.m. Come early for the best selection.

The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year, including, but not limited to, the Youth Enrichment Program, Permanent Supportive Housing, and Victim Services. Stop in the YWCA and place an order today. Credit card orders can also be made by calling 419.238.6639.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. For more information, contact Vickie Rusk at the front desk at the above number.