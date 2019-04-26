Peony Fest seeking parade participants

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee’s Parade Committee is still accepting applications for this year’s Grand Parade. Registration and participation is free.

The Parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Line up begins at 2 p.m. and the parade steps off at 5 that evening, heading west on Main Street from the intersection with Cherry Street, to Burt Street.

This year’s festival theme is “Blooming with Tradition.

Judging, in many categories, will be completed during line-up and trophies will be presented during the procession in front of the Court House.

This parade is open to all individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Those interested in participating and want to receive an application or more information, can email vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com.