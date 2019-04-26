Lincolnview, Crestview rained out
Thursday’s scheduled Crestview and Lincolnview baseball and softball games were postponed due to rain.
Makeup dates are pending.
POSTED: 04/26/19 at 5:03 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
