Lancers seeking golf, girls hoops coaches

Lincolnview High School is seeking applicants for two head coach positions, girls’ varsity basketball and boys’ varsity golf. Coaching experience is preferred.

The district has teaching openings in English Language Arts 7-12 and K-4 Intervention Specialist/Cross Categorical Unit.

Letters of interest and resumes can be sent to 15945 Middle Point Rd. Van Wert, OH 45891 or emailed to Athletic Director Greg Leeth at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.