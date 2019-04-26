Dennis A. Linser

Dennis A. Linser, 81, of Van Wert, died early Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at his residence.

Dennis A. Linser

He was born June 15, 1937, in Van Wert, the son of Karl and Norma (McCollum) Linser, who both preceded him in death. On November 6, 1960, he married Marjorie L. (Gallaway) Linser, who also preceded him in death.

Dennis served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 and retired from Chrysler Amplex Corporation in Van Wert. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, the Van Wert Masonic Lodge, and was a life member of the Ottoville American Legion post. Dennis enjoyed old Westerns, the Cleveland Indians, and often surprised his children with his trivia skills.

He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Corann) Linser of Van Wert, Jill (Linser) Knott of Van Wert, and Jana (Terry) Krogman of Covington; five grandchildren, Ian Knott, Joseph Linser, Sarah Linser, Haley Krogman, and Justin Krogman; two great-grandchildren, Max Krogman and Ella Krogman; a sister, Karen Gilliland of Van Wert; and his breakfast buddy, Dewayne Hunsaker.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Private family burial, with graveside military honors, will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.- noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.