Wade E. Raines Sr.

Wade E. Raines Sr., 59, of Van Wert died at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born June 14, 1959, in Van Wert to the late Stella (Alsept) and Buddy Raines Sr. On October 3, 1983, he married Emma (Tyler) Raines, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a son, Wade E. (Amelia Rase) Raines Jr. of Van Wert; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Raines, Linda Argabright, and Elaine (Ryan) Raines; a sister-in-law, Betty Raines; a brother, Mike Raines; and many nieces and a nephew.

A brother, Buddy Raines Jr., also preceded him in death.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.