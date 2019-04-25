VW man gets prison sentence in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man was sent to prison during sentencing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sean Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 17 months on a fourth-degree degree felony charge of attempted tampering with evidence, as well as two 180-day jail sentences on one count each of domestic violence and theft, each a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Ramos credit for 102 days already served.

Two other people were sentenced on Wednesday.

Michael Imler, 39, of Ohio City, was given two years of community control, 90 days in jail, all suspended, and fined $1,000, which was also suspended, on a charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Kasey Shisler, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for eight days already served, on a charge of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Also this week, Eric Gibson, 31, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the third degree; two counts of possession of drugs, each a misdemeanor of the first degree; and trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Friday, May 10.

Three people changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Travis Gaskill, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Candice Huffman, 33, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging her with one count each of trespass in a habitation and theft of drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. The pleas were made prior to the beginning of a jury trial scheduled for Monday. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Huffman will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

Corey Wright, 19, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to 13 days in jail, with credit for 13 days served.

On Wednesday, Andrew Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report for drug screens, failing to report to probation, and failing to complete his required assessments. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 39 days already served. Judge Burchfield will consider treatment after 60 days served from Wednesday.

David Kreig, 26, of Van Wert, was granted judicial (early) release from prison and placed on three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He must also perform 200 hours of community service and undergo a substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment.