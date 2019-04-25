Joyce E. (Beerman) Profit

Joyce E. (Beerman) Profit, 78, of Rockford, died at 5:57 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 23, 1941, in Lima, the daughter of Robert and Mary E. (Jones) Beerman, who preceded him in death.

A 1959 graduate of York High School, Joyce married the love of her life, Larry K. Profit, on November 27, 1960, and he also preceded her in death.

In addition to being a lifelong farmer’s wife, she was a rural mail carrier for several years and a bus driver for Lincolnview Schools for 17 years. She then went on to retire from Eaton Corporation after 25 years.

Joyce was a longtime, devoted member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, where she was active with the choir, bell choir and the Merry Widows.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking, and was known for taking cookie trays to work and giving them to friends. She was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved sports of all kinds. An avid Lincolnview Lancer fan, Joyce always supported the teams.

Always wanting to look her best, she will be missed by the ladies of the hair and nail salon. She adored her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Vicki) Profit of Van Wert, Gregg (Tammy) Profit of Van Wert, and Michael (Jennifer) Profit of Rockford; two sisters, Linda (Cliff) Bragg of Antwerp and Shirley (Herb) Summerset of Cygnet; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Smith of Ohio City; eight grandchildren, Zach (Danielle) Profit, Brock (Brianna) Profit, Kyle (Taylor) Profit, Ryan (Andrea) Profit, Shania Profit, Delayna Profit, Rodney Perry, and Kaitlin Perry; eight great-grandchildren, Braylyn Profit, Bostyn Profit, Parker Profit, Amoura Perry, Hudsynn Profit, Brecken Profit, Calen Profit and Berkley Profit; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her infant sister, Sharon K. Beerman, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.