DARE announces 24th annual golf outing

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City/County DARE Team announces its upcoming 24th annual DARE Golf Outing. The tournament will be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert on Saturday, May 11, with a shotgun start at 9 that morning. Rain date for the tournament will be Sunday, May 19. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge will be hosting the outing again this year for DARE.

All proceeds from the tournament will go back to the youth of the community by helping to fund its DARE education on the hazardous effects of drugs, alcohol, and violence. DARE also teaches youngsters important family values and other important issues that children need throughout their lives. DARE is self-funded program, so it is through fundraisers like the golf outing that it is able to continue to help county young people.

In addition to the golf, there is also a chance to win $10,000 through a “hole-in-one” contest at hole No. 4. This is the 20th year Young’s Waste Service has sponsored the contest.

There are also three other bonus holes with a chance to win other prizes. Young’s Waste Service has supported the DARE program ever since the business opened because company owners feel the DARE program does make a difference in the community.

Organizers are still looking for hole sponsors at a cost of $100. That donation provides companies with a sign with their business name on it posted at the sponsored golf hole. The cost to golf in the tournament is $60 per person, which includes golf, cart, door prizes, and lunch. Again this year, breakfast sandwiches will be available before the start of the tournament for a free-will donation.

Those interested in golfing or sponsoring a hole can contact Deputy Biberstine or Deputy Gabriel at 419.238.3866 or Officer Greg Blackmore at 419.238.2462.