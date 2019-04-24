Red Cross schedules county blood drives
VW independent/submitted information
The American Red Cross has announced a number of local blood drives in Van Wert County in the next month or so.
Bloodmobiles will be held at the following locations on the specified dates:
- Monday, April 29, 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m., at Lincolnview High School’s Community Center.
- Thursday, May 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Van Wert Manor in Van Wert.
- Friday, May 3, 1-6 p.m., at Van Wert Health North’s Education Room.
- Monday, May 13, 2-6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy.
- Wednesday, May 22, 1-6 p.m., at Cooper Farms in a mobile unit.
- Friday, May 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.
POSTED: 04/24/19 at 7:21 am. FILED UNDER: News