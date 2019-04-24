MAV Youth Mentoring plans garage sale

VW independent/submitted information

MAV Youth Mentoring (formally Big Brothers Big Sisters) is having a huge sale at its office at 1005 N. Main St. in Celina. The sale will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m., and Friday, April 26, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Most items will be available for donation. Items available include lots of household items and decorations, clothing, children’s toys and books, and lots of other goodies.

Stop by the garage sale and help support the work that MAV Youth Mentoring does for children and families in Mercer, Auglaize, and Van Wert counties.