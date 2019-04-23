VWHS tennis team sweeps Shawnee

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert had little trouble with Shawnee on Tuesday, with the Cougars earning a 5-0 Western Buckeye League tennis win at Shawnee on Monday.

At first singles, Kannen Wannemacher defeated Carter Schaaf 6-3, 6-4, and at second singles, Zane Fast topped Chris Paysen 6-1, 6-1. Michael Hellman was a winner at third singles, beating Gabriel Ritter 6-4, 6-4.

The first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger defeated Tate Stewart and Adam Stump 6-0, 6-4, and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Garrett DeMoss and Brayden Ward.

The Cougars (8-6, 4-3 WBL) will host Kenton today.