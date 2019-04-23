ODOT to conduct 2 app workshop events

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 will hold two application workshop events in Lima to assist job seekers in applying for the organization’s open positions.

The workshops are to be held:

Wednesday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. in Lima

Tuesday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., at OhioMeansJobs Allen County, 1501 S. Dixie Highway in Lima

ODOT personnel will guide applicants through the online process to apply for apprenticeships, seasonal highway technician positions or any other openings in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

Apprenticeships are temporary full-time positions, with an hourly rate of $16.43. In addition to practical experience in highway maintenance activities, ODOT provides apprentices with the training to receive a Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL).

No prior experience in heavy equipment operation, highway maintenance or construction is necessary to apply for an apprenticeship.

“The apprenticeship program is a great option for anyone who wants to work outside and is eager to learn how to operate heavy equipment,” said Chris Hughes, deputy director of ODOT District 1. “We will teach you how to run a plow truck and help you earn your CDL.”

Seasonal highway technician positions are also temporary full-time positions, with an hourly rate of $17.05. The positions require applicants to possess a Class A or B CDL with a tanker endorsement and three months of experience in basic equipment operation.

Applicants should bring with them to the workshops:

A resume

The last four digits of one’s Social Security number

An active email address

High school diploma or GED information

Certifications, if any, but not required

For more information, contact the ODOT District 1 human resources department at 419.999.6819.