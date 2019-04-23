Florence Wells Leiter

Florence Wells Leiter, 95, of Antwerp, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Cedars in Leo, Indiana.



Florence was born December 8, 1923, in Somerdale, a daughter of Lloyd and Louise (Eschmann) Rader, who both preceded her in death.



During World War II, Florence worked at Timken Roller Bearing Factory. Most of her working life she was a press operator at Eagle Picher in Grabill, Indiana; a member of Van Wert Garden Club, Convoy Grange, and First United Methodist Church of Van Wert. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



Florence will be sadly missed by her children, Sherry (Harold) Kreischer, Marcia Bergman, George Roger (Shirley), Michael, Bruce, and Randy (Rhonda) Wells; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Her husbands, George Wells Jr. and Stan Leiter; a son, Thomas Wells; and three siblings also preceded her in death.



Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St. in Antwerp. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery in Antwerp.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Heartland Hospice or The Cedars.



Condolences may be expressed at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.