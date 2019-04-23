Crestview Board prepares for ECC project

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — It’s not expected to be ready until the 2020-2021 school year, but the Crestview Local Board of Education took some important steps toward opening a new early childhood center.

Members of the Division IV state champion Crestview Knights basketball team were honored during Monday night’s meeting.

During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the board approved a motion to transfer $1 million from the general fund to the building fund for the upcoming ECC renovation project, and also agreed to interview three construction firms — Alexander and Bebout of Van Wert, Bruns Construction Enterprises of St. Henry, and H.A. Dorsten of Minster — during a special meeting scheduled for May 20.

“We know we’re going to spend at least $1 million so we’re moving to allocate for that,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf explained. “We selected three firms from those who submitted qualifications, so now we’ll look at their proposals, then do a best value selection.”

Mollenkopf added the board will know who the builder is by June 1.

The early childhood center will be located at the former Vancrest of Convoy site, which was gifted to Crestview several months ago.

The Division IV state champion Crestview basketball team was also present Monday and was recognized by the board. The Knights will also be honored at the Ohio Statehouse on May 8.

“I’m proud of these guys,” head coach Jeremy Best said. “The guys represented our school and community to the highest standard and they did that on the biggest stage that is offered to us in the game of basketball.”

In other business, board members approved retire/hire, one-year contracts for Jeff Bagley as a high school science teacher, Greg Rickard as an elementary teacher, Dave Springer as a high school guidance counselor and bus driver, Jim Wharton as a physical education teacher, Diane Wilson as an intervention specialist, and Owen Pugh as a bus driver.

Ami Callow was hired as a high school math teacher and given a one-year contract. Board members also approved one-year limited contracts for Nick Leeth, Samantha Recker Tyler Stevens, Shawna Putman, and Abby Saalfrank; three-year limited contracts for Deb Call, Katelynn Kraner, Ben Schamp, Matthew Holden, and Adrienne May; five-year limited contracts for Allison Lichtensteiger and Jenna Musser; and a continuing contract for Mimi Myers.

The board accepted two anonymous donations — $300 for the boys’ basketball program and $1,400 for the girls’ softball program.

A proposed list of graduates of the Class of 2019 was approved, along with a motion to designate May 6-10 as Staff Appreciation Week. A Staff Appreciation Breakfast will be held May 8.

Other agenda items approved included trips to the FFA State Convention in Columbus May 2 and 3; an FFA Officer Retreat in Holland, Michigan, July 8-10, and one for the physics class to go to Cedar Point on May 13.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the district conference room.