Connie L. Hofmann

Connie L. Hofmann, 71, of Cottontown, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

Connie L. Hofmann

She was born February 9, 1948, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul and Marcile E. Giessler, who both preceded her in death. On June 24, 1971, she married Gary W. Hofmann, who survives, and they lived a wonderful life together, traveling and hunting all over the U.S. and Africa. They were married for 47 years.

Connie graduated from Crestview High School in Convoy and continued her education at Heidelberg University in Tiffin. She furthered her education at Riverside Methodist School of Nursing in Columbus, where she graduated as an RN in 1971.

She had many nursing jobs, including physicians’ offices, home health care, and administration.

Mrs. Hofmann cared for many individuals in her nursing career from 1971 until 2018. Caring for others was very important to Connie. A loving heart and caring for others came easy to Connie. She was a blessing to all who had the privilege to know her. She was a longtime member of Goodnaz, where she participated in bible study and volunteered in many areas of the church. She loved her church.

In addition to her husband, other survivors include two sisters, Sharyn (David) and Jan (Dave), both of Van Wert; three brothers-in-law, Greg A. Hofmann, Mike (Lisa) Hofmann, and Marc (Becky) Hofmann; a sister-in-law, Shelly (Ron) Army; four nephews, Matthew (Cathy) Smith, Brooks (Kennedy) Elder, Logan Elder, and Kurt Ashby; three nieces, Amy (Doug) Geary, Mackenzie Elder, and Sabryna Ashby; three great-nieces, Lily Elder, and Brylee and Kynlee Geary; and a great-nephew, Aiden Smith. Other survivors include Kyle, Adam, Misty, and Blayne Army, and Jon, Bryan, Kristopher, Ryan, Gary, Megan, and Katherine Hofmann.

A nephew, Andrew M. Elder, also preceded her in death.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Goodnaz Church.

Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hendersonville (Tennessee) Memory Gardens Funeral Home and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials, in lieu of flowers: Goodnaz Church Choir or Alive Hospice of Nashville.

Proverbs 3:5-6 — “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and learn not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Deuteronomy 3:1-8 — “The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with your; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid: do not be discouraged.”