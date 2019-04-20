Patrol, governor promoting prom safety

VW independent/submitted information

As prom approaches, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol want to remind parents and students that teen drivers remain one of Ohio’s most at-risk groups.

According to the Patrol, from 2016 through 2018, there were more than 132,000 traffic crashes in Ohio involving at least one teen driver. Of these crashes, an action on the part of the teen driver contributed to 71 percent of the crashes. At-fault teen driver crashes resulted in 255 deaths and more than 39,000 injuries. In fatal crashes, 18 percent of at-fault teen drivers were impaired.

“We encourage teenage drivers to be cautious and drive carefully,” said Governor DeWine. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is dedicated to keeping all drivers safe during prom season and all year long.”

“In a collaborative effort with local agencies, we will exercise high visibility to ensure you make it home safe,” said Lt. Johnathan Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “We encourage everyone to be responsible by not participating in dangerous behaviors, such as distracted or impaired driving. Together we can make this year’s prom experience a memorable one instead of tragic one.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

For a statistical map regarding teen drivers and a county-by-county breakdown of where Patrol citations have been issued to at fault teens, visit: www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/media/2019/teendrivers_bulletin.pdf.