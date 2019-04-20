Convoy announces village garage sales

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY – Convoy’s villagewide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 17-18 throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wanting to recycle, reclaim, or reuse items, may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available at area businesses and on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com.

Those wanting to be included in the brochure at no cost may drop off information, including address, sale times, a phone number, and a list of “stuff” to be sold, at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. in Convoy.Information must be submitted by May 10 to be included.