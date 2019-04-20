Club to teach youths to shoot shotguns

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT – The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is holding a Learning to Shoot Shotguns program for boys and girls ages 9-12 who want to learn about still and trap shooting.

All participants will learn about the safe handling, cleaning, and shooting of shotguns. There is no cost to participate. All equipment and training materials will be provided.

The program has openings for 5-7 participants, with preregistration needed.

Program dates are Monday evenings, April 29, May 13, and June 3, from 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, from 1-3 p.m.; and Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rain dates will be Monday, June 17, from 6:30-8 p.m., and Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The program will be held at the Outdoorsmen Association, 9093 Ringwald Road, near Middle Point.

To preregister, contact Tod Stuckey at 419.203.8662, or Bruce Segovia at 419.230.6776. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will respond as soon as possible.