Egnor, Wenzlick lead WT past Crestview

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Olivia Egnor and Libby Wenzlick each drove in a pair of runs as Wayne Trace defeated Crestview 9-1 in non-conference softball action at Owen Pugh Field on Wednesday.

Wenzlick pitched all seven innings and held Crestview to just three hits and struck out eight.

The Lady Raiders scored two of their runs in the first, two more in the second, one in the third, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Crestview’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth, when a double by Lexi Gregory scored Caitlin O’Hagan.

Gregory, Bailey Gregory and Codi Miller accounted for Crestview’s three hits.

Crestview (10-4) is scheduled to play at Ada today, while Wayne Trace (8-4) will host Holgate, weather permitting.