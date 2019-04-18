CHP event features Metzger family; honors businesses

The late Luanne Metzger and two of her grandchildren. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) will host its 21st annual Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction on Thursday, April 25, starting at 6 p.m., at Willow Bend Country Club.

The event features a meal, live and Chinese auction, instead of a silent auction items, with auctioneer Bob Gamble and emcee Dave Roach, general manager at First Family Broadcasting (WERT) and CHP board member.

Local businesses — Alexander Bebout Inc. and Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency — will be honored as “Friends of Hospice,” for their continued support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

Dinner tickets are $20 each, with limited seating remaining. For tickets, call 419.238.9223.

The family of the late Luanne Metzger will present the Beacon of Hope lighthouse to honor Metzger and past CHP Hospice patients and families.

Metzger retired after nearly 30 years of service to Eaton Corporation in Van Wert. During her life, she also touched many lives as a teacher’s aide at Thomas Edison, Wee Care Learning Center, as a house manager for the Thomas Edison Residential Home, and as a medical assistant.

Metzger was also a member of the American Legion Unit 178 Auxiliary.

She was extremely proud of the family she raised, her granddaughters, and the amazing friends that became her extended family.

“Often when people think of hospice, they think it means loss of hope, but hospice is about redefining hope,” said Kim Mason, CHP volunteer and events coordinator. “At CHP, we see hospice as a beacon of comfort, dignity, and respect for patients and families facing terminal illness.”

Live and silent auctions will follow dinner and family presentations. Items in this year’s auction include several vacation getaway packages, an autumn trip to the Smokey Mountains (Gatlinburg, Tennessee), sports tickets and memorabilia, passes to regional attractions, a recliner, grill, and much more.

A mystery treasure chest drawing for more than $750 worth of items will also be held, with 300 key tickets to be sold for $5 each. The winning ticket will be drawn during the event.

Presale raffle tickets are available at Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Proceeds from the event benefit CHP Home Care & Hospice patient care fund.