Twig I group meets at VW Health in April

VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met at noon Thursday, April 11, in Conference Room A at Van Wert Health, with 28 members present. Chairman LaDonna Allenbaugh welcomed the women, then Anne Bowen gave the prayer before lunch.

The speaker for the day was Kari Casto, owner of Just For You Flowers, 1198 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. A busy woman, Casto is a full-time teacher in addition to being a business owner.

The shop features fresh or silk flowers, memorial items of all kinds, live plants or planters, garden stones, candle warmers, matted pictures, and hand crafted greeting cards suitable for framing. Personalized keepsake charms are popular items because they can preserve such things as a special flower, etc.

“Cash and carry” arrangements are available, but orders can be placed via phone, text, or by stopping at the shop. Casto stated her prices are among the lowest in the area. The phone number is 419.605.1793 and the shop is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

Chairman Allenbaugh opened the business meeting by recognizing members with April birthdays: Mae Enyart, Sandra Greulach, Lois Linser, and Sheila Lacy.

Following the roll call and minutes, the business reports were given. It was approved that a portion of the profits from the Thrift Shop for 2018 be given to Van Wert Health for purchase of equipment. This has been done annually since Twig groups were organized.

Allenbaugh updated members regarding the Thrift Shop on Central Avenue. There will be a 50 percent sale on red-tagged items from April 15-20, and a spring cleaning of the shop on May 15 and May 22. Volunteers from both Twig I and Twig II are needed to help.

As always, new members are welcome to join Twig I. If interested, contact any current member or shop manager Diana May.

The next meeting of Twig I will be at noon Thursday, May 9, at Van Wert Health.