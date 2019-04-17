LSO reschedules ‘Symphony Storytime’

VW independent/submitted information

Brumback Library announces that the Lima Symphony String Quartet has rescheduled its “Symphony Storytime” for Wednesday, April 24. Storytime will take place in the Brumback Library Reading Room at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. photo submitted

Children will enjoy beloved books such as Madeline, Dragons Love Tacos, Corduroy, and more, accompanied by beautiful classical masterworks performed by a string quartet comprised of Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians.

This program allows children to experience music through highly interactive teaching and performances, introducing them to basic musical ideas and concepts. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, “Symphony Storytime” is designed to spark a child’s imagination and to foster a lifelong love and appreciation for music. The program is free and open to the public.

These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and its firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities.

The project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Locally, the project is supported by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, State Bank, and Range Kleen.

Brumback Library is located at 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert. For more information, contact the library at 419.238.2168.