Eunice M. Profit

Eunice M. Profit, 105, formerly of York Township, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Colonial Nursing Center in Rockford.

She was born June 6, 1913, in Spencerville, the daughter of Grover C. And Viola (McMillen) Bowersock, who both preceded her in death. On October 27, 1933, she married Keith Albert Profit, who died July 5, 1997.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathryn Smith of rural Ohio City; one sister, Mary Jane Conrad of North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Joyce E. Profit of Rockford; three grandchildren, Terry (Vicki) Profit of Van Wert, Gregory (Tammy) Profit of Rockford, and Michael (Jennifer) Profit of Rockford; eight grandchildren, Zach (Danielle) Profit, Brock (Bianna) Profit, Kyle (Taylor) Profit, Ryan (Andrea) Profit, Shania Profit, Delyna Profit, Rodney Perry and Kaitlin Perry; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Eunice was preceded in death by a son, Larry K. Profit; a son-in-law, Wally Smith; and 11 brothers and sisters.

She was a homemaker and farm wife. Eunice and her husband subsisted off the family farm, raising produce in the garden and butchering their own livestock. She had a great sense of humor and greatly enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She had been a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.