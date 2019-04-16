Easter Bone Hunt

An Easter Bone Hunt, a pet friendly event sponsored by 540 Martial Arts, takes place at the Van Wert Community Dog Park at Rotary Park adjacent to the north city reservoir. The free event will start at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 20, with two waves. Wave 1 will be offered to dogs weighing 40 pounds or less while Wave 2 will be for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. All dogs must be on a leash. Contact Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612 for more information.

