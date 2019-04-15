Random thoughts: spring sports and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around softball rankings, more local record setting athletes, the 100 meter dash, Lincolnview spring sports, Fifth Third Field, fantasy football and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Softball rankings

Not a bad showing by the MAC in the initial statewide softball poll of the season.

According to the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, Parkway and Minster are No. 1 and 2 in Division IV. Minster actually received more first place votes (6) than Parkway (3), but the Panthers had more overall points.

The two teams will meet May 3, at Parkway High School.

More record setters

Last week I mentioned Lincolnview’s Brad Korte, after he set two school records and tied another.

This week, it’s three record setting Van Wert track and field athletes who get the spotlight.

Austin Clay set a new school record with his shot put toss of 57-02, and his sister, Kirsten Clay, set a new discus throw record of 137-02. The siblings broke their own previous records.

Meanwhile Jacob Hart set a new Van Wert High School record by running the 100 yard dash in 10.94.

Next week

The Van Wert County Track meet will be held at Van Wert High School next Tuesday, and I’m anxious to see the 100 meter dash between Hart and Korte.

Fun spring at Lincolnview

The Lancers are enjoying a lot of success this spring. The baseball and softball teams have combined to go 21-4, and the track team has looked impressive, and had a great showing at the Columbus Bulldog Invitational.

If you haven’t seen these teams yet, you should check them out.

Fifth Third Field

Van Wert County baseball teams are 2-0 at Fifth Third Field. Van Wert won at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field on Saturday and Lincolnview won at Dayton’s Fifth Third Field on April 7.

I’m sure it was a thrill for all involved at both of those stadiums.

Fantasy football

It’s a little early for this, but are there any fantasy football players here? I played in at least one league for about 15 years, then stopped after the 2015 season.

I’ve been invited into a friend’s league this fall and I’ve accepted, which means my “retirement” is over, at least for one season.

It probably won’t take long for me to remember how much of a love/hate relationship I have with fantasy football. Let’s just say I’m not exactly a great loser.

Anyone who plays probably knows what I’m talking about.

Columbus Blue Jackets

I’m what you’d call a casual hockey fan. I enjoy going to a couple of Fort Wayne Komets games each season and I keep an eye on the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that now has the No. 1 seed Tampa Bay Lightning on the ropes with a 3-0 playoff series lead.

Here’s hoping the Blue Jackets can finish the job.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.