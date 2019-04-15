New Elks leader

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently installed its new officers for the 2019-2020 lodge year. Keith A. Collins (left) was installed as the new exalted ruler for Van Wert Lodge. Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education, and support of youth activities and military veterans. The Elks are second only to the U.S. government in providing scholarships each year to students. The Ohio Elks major project is the treatment of cerebral palsy. Shown with Collins are Past Exalted Ruler Troy A. Miller (center), installing officer, and outgoing Exalted Ruler Gerald Mazur. Elks photo