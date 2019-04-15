Cougar tennis team sweeps Napoleon

Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — Van Wert improved to 7-5 with an impressive 5-0 sweep of Napoleon in non-conference tennis action on Monday.

Kannen Wannamacher defeated Blake Musshel 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at first singles, Zane Fast topped Spencer Cashman 6-1, 6-2 at second singles, and Michael Hellman beat Ryan Otto 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

The first doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter rolled past Clay Gyde and Joe Wolf 6-2, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Micah Rager and Cody Gamble defeated Nick Bunke and Will Drewes 6-2, 6-4.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf today.