CEO program gets Dominion Energy grant

VW independent/submitted information

CLEVELAND — Dominion Energy recently awarded Van Wert City School’s Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program a $7,500 grant.

The CEO program provides high school seniors at Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview the opportunity to gain on-the-job experience with more than 30 local businesses. The program allows students to identify potential future careers and to begin preparing for them.

The grant was one of 15 awarded to community organizations by Dominion Energy as part of its 24th annual Community Impact Award competition, co-sponsored with Cleveland Magazine. A total of $110,000 was awarded this year.

A panel of community judges chose the winners from among more than 50 entries submitted by organizations throughout the region. The awards recognize non-profit organizations that make Ohio communities better places to live, learn, work, and play. The Dominion Charitable Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, funds the Community Impact Award grants. The foundation is dedicated to the economic, physical, and social health of the communities the company serves.

“As we have come to expect, this year’s Community Impact Award honorees devised, developed, and delivered a wide range of ambitious, innovative, and unique projects,” said Jim Eyck, vice president and general manager, Ohio and West Virginia Distribution. “These projects demonstrate the major role our region’s non-profit and economic development agencies play in improving their local communities.”

Since 1996, Dominion Energy and its predecessors have distributed more than $1.9 million in Community Impact Awards to Ohio organizations.