Lillian Von Lehmden

Lillian “Lil” Von Lehmden of Fort Jennings died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born March 31, 1922, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Lindeman) Moenter, who both preceded her in death. On May 22, 1943, she married to Richard Von Lehmden, who died February 12, 1970.

Survivors include three sons, Robert (Virginia) of San Antonio, Texas, Kenneth of Bluffton, and William (Jan) of Ottoville; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Von Lehmden, and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Richard (Melinda) Moenter and Otmer (Catherine) Moenter; a sister, Dorothy (Alphonse) Schimmoeller; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Von Lehmden, also preceded her in death.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating.

Visitation is from 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with a rosary-wake service to follow, as well as an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Fort Jennings High School Athletic Booster Club, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

