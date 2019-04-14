James Robert Johnson

James Robert Johnson, 97, died Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, at his residence in Grover Hill.

He was born October 4, 1921, in Middle Point, the son of David Pryce and Nora (Stieversen) Johnson, who both preceded him in death. On December 27, 1941, he married the former Helen Louise Plummer, who died September 1, 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Gregory Rex (Lee) Johnson of Roanoke, Virginia, and James Bradley (Bobbie) Johnson of Morrison, Colorado; two sisters, Virginia Ringwald of Annandale, Minnesota, and Erma Johnson of Palmetto Bay, Florida; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A brother, Benjamin F. Johnson, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating. Burial of Bob’s and Helen’s ashes will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, with military honors rendered by the honor guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2873 of Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Zion United Methodist Church.