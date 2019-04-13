YWCA to have Stand Against Racism event

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a Stand Against Racism on Wednesday, April 24, at the YWCA.

Local resident Demond Johnson will be the guest speaker and will touch on the racism he faced growing up in the South, as well as prejudices he and his family have encountered while living in Van Wert.

Dru and Michaella Johnson, 2018 winners of the “Ohio Has Talent!” fundraising event, will perform during the Stand Against Racism event, while Van Wert High School senior Kenneth Salcido will recite his original poem entitled “Intolerance”.

A pledge to Stand Against Racism will be the culmination of the one-hour event.

According to a release on the event, Stand Against Racism is an opportunity to unite people’s voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice.

“We invite our Van Wert community to join us in support of equality, safety, and dignity for all,” said Kelly Houg, YWCA advocacy coordinator, who noted that, while this event is free, preregistration is encouraged by emailing khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org or julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org, or by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.