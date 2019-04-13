Lancers win Col. Grove Bulldog Invite

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Brad Korte’s three first place finishes helped Lincolnview win Friday’s 13-team Columbus Grove Bulldog Invitational.

Brad Korte won the long jump and two other events at the Bulldog Invitational. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The junior won the 100 meter dash (12.14), the 200 meter dash (23.87) and the long jump (20-00.75). In addition, Korte was part of the 4×100 meter relay team (Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody) that finished first with a time of 45.62.

The Lancers also received first place finishes from Jacob Keysor (1600 meter run, 4:42) and Karter Tow (3200 meter run, 10:10.60).

Second place finishes were recorded by Alek Bowersock (1600 meter run, 4:44.50); Keysor (3200 meter run, 10:25.20); the 4×400 meter relay team (Colton Trenkamp, Bowersock, Daegan Hatfield, Williams, 3:43.03), and the 4×800 meter relay team (Tow, Keysor, Joe Sadowski, Bowersock, 8:50.10).

Lincolnview finished with 129.50 team points to outdistance Anna (115.50) and Columbus Grove (111).

The Lady Lancers finished fifth overall, with Braydon Langdon winning the 400 meter dash (1:03.25) and finishing third in the 200 meter dash (28.65).

Madison Langdon finished second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:37.80).

Columbus Grove won the girls title with 117 team points, followed by Anna (93.33).

Boys rankings

1 – Lincolnview 129.50

2 – Anna 115.50

3 – Columbus Grove 111

4 – Paulding 47.50

5 – Delphos St. John’s 22

6 – Ada 20

7 – McComb 17.50

T8 – Arlington 16

T8 – Delphos Jefferson 16

10 – Riverdale 15

T11 – Botkins 8

T11 – Ottoville 8

13 – Fort Jennings 1

Girls rankings

1 – Columbus Grove 117

2 – Anna 93.33

3 – Botkins 65

4 – Arlington 59

5 – Lincolnview 54

6 – Delphos St. John’s 41

7 – Riverdale 30.66

8 – McComb 17

9 – Paulding 15

10 – Ada 12

11 – Ottoville 10

12 – Fort Jennings 7

13 – Delphos Jefferson 6

Full results can be viewed at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/columbusgrove/2019/2016%20Results.htm