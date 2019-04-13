Lancers win Col. Grove Bulldog Invite
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
COLUMBUS GROVE — Brad Korte’s three first place finishes helped Lincolnview win Friday’s 13-team Columbus Grove Bulldog Invitational.
The junior won the 100 meter dash (12.14), the 200 meter dash (23.87) and the long jump (20-00.75). In addition, Korte was part of the 4×100 meter relay team (Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody) that finished first with a time of 45.62.
The Lancers also received first place finishes from Jacob Keysor (1600 meter run, 4:42) and Karter Tow (3200 meter run, 10:10.60).
Second place finishes were recorded by Alek Bowersock (1600 meter run, 4:44.50); Keysor (3200 meter run, 10:25.20); the 4×400 meter relay team (Colton Trenkamp, Bowersock, Daegan Hatfield, Williams, 3:43.03), and the 4×800 meter relay team (Tow, Keysor, Joe Sadowski, Bowersock, 8:50.10).
Lincolnview finished with 129.50 team points to outdistance Anna (115.50) and Columbus Grove (111).
The Lady Lancers finished fifth overall, with Braydon Langdon winning the 400 meter dash (1:03.25) and finishing third in the 200 meter dash (28.65).
Madison Langdon finished second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:37.80).
Columbus Grove won the girls title with 117 team points, followed by Anna (93.33).
Boys rankings
1 – Lincolnview 129.50
2 – Anna 115.50
3 – Columbus Grove 111
4 – Paulding 47.50
5 – Delphos St. John’s 22
6 – Ada 20
7 – McComb 17.50
T8 – Arlington 16
T8 – Delphos Jefferson 16
10 – Riverdale 15
T11 – Botkins 8
T11 – Ottoville 8
13 – Fort Jennings 1
Girls rankings
1 – Columbus Grove 117
2 – Anna 93.33
3 – Botkins 65
4 – Arlington 59
5 – Lincolnview 54
6 – Delphos St. John’s 41
7 – Riverdale 30.66
8 – McComb 17
9 – Paulding 15
10 – Ada 12
11 – Ottoville 10
12 – Fort Jennings 7
13 – Delphos Jefferson 6
Full results can be viewed at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/columbusgrove/2019/2016%20Results.htm
