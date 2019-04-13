Cougars finish second at O-G Gold Meet

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished second behind Oak Harbor at the Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Meet on Friday.

Jacob Hart won the 100 meter dash (10.94) and the 200 meter dash (22.50), and Gage Chiles finished first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:15.14.

Blake Henry won the high jump (6-02), while Austin Clay won the shot put (57-07) and finished second in the discus (154-08). The Cougars also received second place finishes from Asnake Steyer (1600 meter run, 4:48.10); the 4×200 meter relay team (Ethan Brown, Henry, Nathan Jackson, Hart, 1:34.46), and the 4×400 meter relay team (Nathan Jackson, Connor Pratt, Brown, Henry, 3:37.83).

On the girls side, Van Wert finished fifth out of 11 teams.

Jill Gemmer and Kirsten Clay finished 1-2 in the shot put (38.05.25 and 37-07.25), and Clay won the discus with a throw of 137-02.50.

Full results are at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/ottawa/2019/2019%20Results.pdf