VW tennis team wins at Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert swept all three singles matches to defeat Defiance 3-2 in Western Buckeye League tennis action on Thursday.

Kannen Wannemacher posted a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Jamal Caesar at first singles, and Zane Fast defeated Hunter Perry 6-1, 6-4 at second singles. Michael Hellman won at third singles, topping Luciano Garcia in a close one, 6-4, 7-6.

Defiance won both doubles matches, with Robert Martinez and Andrew Frederick defeating Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-, and Lenny Engel and Ryan Yeager beating Jace Fast and Nick Carter 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Van Wert (6-4, 3-1 WBL) is scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial today.