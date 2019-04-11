Richardson tosses no-hitter

Brant Richardson fired a no-hitter to help Crestview defeat Allen East 2-0 on Thursday. Richardson went all seven innings and struck out 10 while walking one. The Knights scored a run in the second when Brody Brecht doubled in Kole Small, then Kaden Short crossed home home plate on a grounder Richardson in the third. Short and Riley Saylor each had two hits for the Knights. Crestview (3-5, 2-1 NWC) will return to action Saturday at Ottoville. Wyatt Richardson/file photo