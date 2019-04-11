Marsh sets fundraiser to fight child abuse

VW independent/submitted information

In an effort to raise awareness and funds to fight child abuse, The Marsh Foundation is teaming up with the Family and Children First Council of Van Wert County to host a “Run to End Child Abuse”. All proceeds of this event will be donated to the local Family and Children First Council to help end child abuse in Van Wert County.

“We see the after-effects of child abuse daily in the youth that we serve and are passionate about helping to put an end to abuse and neglect in our communities,” said Kim Mullins, executive director of Child and Family Services. “April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we are hoping we can raise some awareness and help combat this serious issue.”

The event will feature a 5K walk/run, as well as a one-mile fun run for kids. It will be held Saturday, April 27, on The Marsh Foundation’s campus in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the fun run beginning at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K at 10 that morning. Registration will be held at the Recreation Hall on the northeast side of campus.

“The Marsh is excited to spearhead this event,” said foster care supervisor Melissa Snyder. “Child abuse is a serious issue in Van Wert and surrounding communities. We are honored to be able to help combat it in any way that we can.”

For registration forms and information, see The Marsh website or Facebook page. Questions regarding the event can be directed toward Snyder at 419.238.1695, extension 307.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 30 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.