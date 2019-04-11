L’view wins at Columbus Grove

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview’s softball and baseball teams continued their winning ways on Thursday, with the Lady Lancers defeating Columbus Grove 16-4 and the Lancers posting a 4-0 victory.

Lincolnview 16 Columbus Grove 4 (five innings)

The Lady Lancers led 4-0 after the first inning and 9-0 at the end of two, then added a pair of runs in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning. All four of Columbus Grove’s runs came in the third inning.

Morgan Miller had a pair of hits, while Destiny Coil had a team high four RBI, including a three run homer in the second inning. Miller, Lakin Brant, Carly Wendel and Andi Webb each drove in two runs.

Amy Beair allowed seven hits, struck out one and walked two.

Lincolnview (9-2, 2-0 NWC) will host Crestview, Celina and Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Lincolnview 4 Columbus Grove 0

Jaden Youtsey held Columbus Grove to just a pair of hits and Lincolnview defeated the Bulldogs 4-0 on Thursday.

Youtsey struck out eight and walked just one to help the Lancers improve to 12-1 (2-0 NWC).

Lincolnview scored a run in the first inning when Collin Overholt scored on a pop up by Ethan Kemler. The score remained 1-0 until the fifth, when Cole Binkley crossed home plate on a wild pitch, then the Lancers added the final two runs in the seventh, when bunts by Reece Farmer and Gavin Carter score Youtsey and Creed Jessee.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Monday.