Lake Campus to host Research Symposium

VW independent/submitted information

CELINA — On Thursday, April 18, Wright State University-Lake Campus will host the 2019 Research Symposium from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in James F. Dicke Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The annual Lake Campus Research Symposium is a one-day event that provides an open forum for all Wright State students and faculty to share their research across disciplinary boundaries to foster creative thinking and research across campus.

The symposium offers a nice end-of-year opportunity for everyone to come together and share just what their research is all about and what exciting results are on the horizon for their active projects and larger fields.

The Lake Campus is proud to have hosted nearly 150 student and faculty research projects to date and excited for what the future holds for this event.

Visit https://lake.wright.edu/research/research-symposium for more information or contact Dr. Stephen Jacquemin at stephen.jacquemin@wright.edu.