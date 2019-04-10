Eaton Corp. donates $100,000 on behalf of local plant

Shown are some recipients of Eaton Corporation grants with employees from Eaton’s Van Wert plant. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

CLEVELAND — Power management company Eaton announced that it has contributed a total of $100,000 on behalf of its Van Wert manufacturing facility to support local communities in 2018.

“It’s rewarding to work for a company that empowers its employees to make decisions about local giving, and our team takes that responsibility very seriously,” said Jeff Shytle, Van Wert plant manager. “Our Van Wert community involvement team is dedicated to funding programs and initiatives that allow us to have the most impact on our communities, and we’re proud of the difference we’ve been able to make in the areas where we live and work.”

In 2018, the following Van Wert area social programs received contributions through Eaton’s Charitable Fund:

Wright State University received $45,500 for its new Advanced Manufacturing Center where students can work toward a bachelor’s degree in advanced manufacturing techniques.

The Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs (UMADAOP) received $35,500 toward preventative programming and treatment for substance abuse.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, which serves Van Wert County, received $10,000 to support its efforts to prepare young people for economic success.

The Brumback Library summer reading program received $6,000.

The Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. received $3,000 for its SOS (Signs of Suicide), Friends for Life program to assist with expanding the program into more schools in the area.

Eaton’s Van Wert facility is located at 1225 W. Main St. in Van Wert. With more than 1,000 employees, it produces hose assemblies, fittings, couplings, adapters, tubes, and tube assemblies.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

