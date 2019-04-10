Czajkowski R.K. Thompson Award speaker

VW independent/submitted information

The Thompson family and VanWert Service Club announce that J. Andrew Czajkowski will be the speaker for this year’s awards banquet.

J. Andrew “Andy” Czajkowski

Czajkowski has been president and owner of Statewide Ford Lincoln since arriving in Van Wert more than 25 years ago. He is also the owner of Superior Collision, Quick Lane Tire & Auto, and Statewide Emergency Products.

Born and raised in Detroit, Czajkowski attended Oakland University before moving to New Jersey in 1982 to enter the automobile industry. He relocated to Van Wert in 1993 with his wife, Mary, and their daughter, Alexandra, and purchased the former Bob Dunn Ford dealership. Alex Czajkowski currently resides in Cleveland Heights, where she works at the Cleveland Museum of Arts.

Czajkowski is heavily engaged in community service, serving as president of the Van Wert County Foundation and the Van Wert Business Development Corporation. He is a past chairman of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Hospital Board of Trustees. He also serves on the Board of Directors at First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Van Wert and Fort Wayne Public Television, PBS-39, and is an active member of Van Wert Rotary Club. Additionally, Czajkowski has served on many local fundraising campaigns, including the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert Hospital ER project, and Van Wert County Regional Airport.

Thisyear’sawardsbanquet will beheld Wednesday, May 1. The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award program was initiated 49 years ago by R.K. Thompson Jr. in honor of his father, the late R.K. Thompson Sr. Both men worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable, goals and then apply themselves to obtain those goals.

The program provides cash awards for high school seniors in Van Wert County who best exhibit that character trait. The Self-Reliance Award is designed to seek out and honor a senior who”does the best with what he or she has,” whether he or she is a scholar, an athlete, a student leader, or students who must seek employment to help their families meet expenses.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation, and administered by the Van Wert Service Club.