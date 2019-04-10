4-H plans annual Craft & Vendor Show

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County 4-H announces its fourth annual Craft & Vendor Show this Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the event go to helping offset costs for 4-H camp counselors.

Food will be available for a donation from the Junior Fair Board to help assist in current renovation and clean-up projects on the fairgrounds.

Vendors will be offering one-of-a-kind items created by local artisans, hobby crafters, as well as direct-sales vendors with fan favorite items ready and available for sale. With only a week until Easter, use the time wisely to support local 4-H youth programming and pick up some Easter basket gifts for loved ones.

There is no admission fee for the event, and there is even a rumored visit from the Easter Bunny. Everyone wins when area residents shop with small businesses, 4-H, and the Junior Fair Board.

Featured vendors for this show include:

Barnwood Creations, Breads and Threads/Cotton and Thread, Color Street Polish Strips, Cookbooks from Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Cowgirl Upcycle, Doll Clothes by Nancy Black, Gold Canyon, Granny Crafts-Knit and Crochet, H&J Builders, Hempworx, JD Kandle, Marie’s Totes and 31 Gifts, Norwex, Origami Owl, O’Sister Jams and Jellies, Paparazzi Accessories, Red Ceramics, Scentsy, Snap Jewelry, Tobe Campire EQ-Campfire Grill Racks, Usborne Books, and Young Living Essential Oils.

There are a few last-minute openings in the show and organizers would love to have a completely full building for the public to shop in. Those interested in being a vendor can contact the Ohio State University Extension Office at 419.238.1214 to inquire. Vendor fees are $25 for non-electric, and $30 for those who need electricity for an approximately 10-foot-by-10-foot space with chairs and table included. 4-H members will be on standby to help unload and load items.